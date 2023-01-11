Man accused in Fairfield shooting facing new charges, court docs say

Contests
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man arrested in connection with a November 2022 shooting in Fairfield that prompted a lockdown at nearby schools is facing new, more serious charges, court documents say.

A Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos Wednesday on charges including attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated menacing, according to the documents.

Torres-Ramos, 23, was initially arrested on a charge of assault following a shooting near the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard, Fairfield police said.

The victim, 22-year-old Juan Luis Garza Vega, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown just to be safe.

Officers say Vega drove away after he was shot and was found in his vehicle on Nilles Road.

He was taken to UC Medical Center where at last check he was listed as stable.

Prosecutors haven’t said what led up to the shooting or why Torres-Ramos is facing new charges.

Torres-Ramos will be in court on Jan. 17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

