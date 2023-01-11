Contests
Man charged with aggravated arson after causing $15k worth of damage

Tyler Nichols, 31, was caught on surveillance camera lighting trash on fire, which caused heavy...
Tyler Nichols, 31, was caught on surveillance camera lighting trash on fire, which caused heavy damage in the alley on Oct. 17, 2022.(Oxford Police Department)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Oxford man was charged with aggravated arson after he allegedly set trash on fire, resulting in heavy damages to an apartment building.

Tyler Nichols, 31, was leaving Circle Bar around 10:30 p.m. when he walked down an alley and began lighting trash on fire in multiple Rumpke trash cans on Oct. 17, an Oxford police report stated.

According to a complaint, the fire not only damaged nine trash cans, but also burnt up government-owned signage and a Duke Energy pole, and caused over $15,000 worth of damage to a five-unit apartment building.

Some trash cans were even burnt to the ground, the police report stated.

Oxford police officers say they were dispatched to the area after a caller stated he heard an explosion and then saw the fire.

Surveillance footage shows Nichols lighting the overflowing trash on fire that night and then walking away. Weeks later, he was identified by an employee at Circle Bar and on social media.

Nichols was charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of arson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

