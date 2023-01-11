Ohio fires company overhauling state unemployment system

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio has fired the company it hired to overhaul its state unemployment system after two of the partners were charged in a 13-count indictment of stealing trade secrets, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services tells FOX19 NOW.

This will delay the rollout of the new unemployment system’s website, the department acknowledged.

“After careful consideration, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is discontinuing its work with Sagitec to build a new unemployment benefits management system,” said OJFS Director Matt Damschroder in a prepared statement Wednesday.

“We remain concerned with the criminal allegations against two individuals associated with the company, and its implications on the project.”

The indictment accuses David Gerald Minkkinen and Sivaraman Sambasivam of stealing trade secrets from their former employer, Deloitte and using the materials as their own as they updated unemployment systems for the states of Maryland and West Virginia.

The Minnesota-based Sagitec Solutions won contracts with both states in 2015.

It’s not clear if they used the materials from Deloitte in Ohio, too.

Kentucky also gave Sagitec a contract, in May, but went months without hearing from them, according to the Courier-Journal News.

The men were indicted on Aug. 23 out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. That’s where they will be tried together on April 17, the latest court record show.

FOX19 NOW has requests for comment into Sagitec and attorneys for both men. We will update this story when we hear back.

Meanwhile, ODJFS officials say the state will keep exploring “all options related to the future of our benefits system” and remains “committed to improving the current system, such as we have done by integrating fraud monitoring tools, which has greatly curtailed unemployment fraud.

“We will continue using learnings from the past three years, particularly as it relates to the customer experience, to ensure Ohioans have a strong and stable system for managing their unemployment benefits,” their statement reads.

Ohio will continue to use the business tax portion of the unemployment system, which has been used by businesses for more than a year.

“We remain committed to keeping our employees, stakeholders, claimants, and the public informed as to our progress in improving Ohio’s unemployment system,” ODJFS said in the statement.

The state of Ohio contracted with Sagitec in 2018 to replace its unemployment compensation system. It was already planned before Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a statewide shutdown to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the spring of 2020.

The total value of the contract was approximately $81 million according to ODJFS. To date, about $15 million has been spent on the building and maintenance of the tax portion.

The tax portion of the system went live in late 2021.

Sagitec announced in May 2022 it had completed the first phase of collecting unemployment taxes and the next portion would fix the website most people use to claim unemployment benefits.

That was put on hold in August when ODJFS learned that two Sagitec principals were indicted.

This is the latest in a long string of problems with Ohio’s unemployment system over the past few years.

ODJFS paid $3.8 billion more than it should have in unemployment benefits during the 2021 fiscal year, from April 2020 through March 2021, according to an audit released in October 2021 by the Ohio Auditor’s Office.

That included $3.3 billion in overpayments to legitimate Ohio claimants and $475 million paid fraudulently to criminals, the audit found.

There also were more than 141,000 potential instances of payments being sent to a name reported dead at least a week before the benefits were requested and another 85,000 potential instances of payments being sent to a name also in the state incarceration file.

And there were another 356 instances where abnormal names were used, including 150 of “Dummy;” 54 of “Adidas;” 41 of “Guess;” and 26 of “Demon.”

The audit faulted a dated unemployment claims system, a lack of controls and the relaxation of verification requirements.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber said when the audit was released that former ODJFS Director Kimberly Henderson deserved some of the blame.

Henderson left the department in March 2021 and was replaced by the current director.

Faber has said Henderson could have saved millions and protected thousands of claimants if she would have acted sooner to disclose the risk and magnitude of the ongoing fraud within the unemployment system.

