Police: Woman recovering after attempted murder-suicide, dog also shot

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A woman in Ohio is recovering after authorities said she and her dog were shot in an attempted murder-suicide Saturday that left the gunman dead.

Cleveland identified the woman as 21-year-old Shaniya Lindsey. She is now recovering in the hospital.

Lindsey’s grandmother, Ruby Simpson, said Lindsey’s dog is also receiving treatment after the two were shot in their home.

“That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog Clyde means so much to her,” she said said.

Clyde the dog is being treated for two bullets in his head.

“That’s her baby. She’s had him since he was six weeks old,” Simpson said. He’s been her mental stability dog.”

Officers said they arrived at the home shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of gunshots when they found Lindsey and Clyde suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Lindsey’s fiance, 28-year-old Jesse Kessman, was dead. Officers said he shot Lindsey and her dog before turning the gun on himself.

Lindsey’s mother said she wanted to shine a light on what her daughter endured.

Tennisha Simpson said Lindsey and her fiance had just moved into the house five days before the shooting took place. She also said the couple had a good relationship, and the violence was unexpected.

“Jesse was a good guy,” she said. “He was such a good guy that I approved of him marrying my daughter.”

Lindse, who did not want to be on camera, sent text messages to WOIO saying the incident erupted from a petty argument that had taken place between her and Kessman that day.

In the messages, she said she didn’t know exactly what she did that drove Kessman to pull a gun on her.

She said he “freaked out,” and when her dog ran up to him, he shot him twice in the head. While she tried to get to her dog, she said Kessman shot her and then himself.

“He’s neve been physically abusive,” Tennisha Simpson said. “When they argue, it’s like 2- and 3-year-olds’ arguments, it’s like tit for tat, and he walks away.”

However, Tennisha Simpson said he did not walk away during this argument, and left Lindsey with bullet wounds to her face and Clyde in need of an MRI and surgery.

“If he has the surgery and gets the bullets removed and he’s able to get the MRI, then his survival rate is 72%,” Tennisha Simpson said.

Clyde’s procedure will cost nearly $5,000. The family is asking the community for help.

“If nothing else, help Clyde, please help Clyde,” Ruby Simpson said.

The family has set an online fundraiser to help pay for Clyde’s surgery.

You can also contact Lindsey’s mother by email at c.dandridge.c@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.