Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

FILE - Reactions pile in following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare."
FILE - Reactions pile in following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare."
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince HarrySales for “Spare” have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry’s tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.

The sales figures for “Spare” include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

“‘Spare’ is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words,” Gina Centrello, President and Publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.

“Looking at these extraordinary first day sales, readers clearly agree, ‘Spare’ is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish.”

One of the most highly anticipated memoirs in recent times, “Spare” is Harry’s highly personal and intimate account of his life in the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Michelle Obama’s memoir has since sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, its sales holding up over time in part because of highly favorable reviews. The verdict is mixed so far for “Spare.”

New York Times critic Alexandra Jacob called the book, and its author, “all over the map — emotionally as well as physically,” at times “frank and funny” and at other times consumed by Harry’s anger at the British press. In The Washington Post, Louis Bayard found “Spare” to be “good-natured, rancorous, humorous, self-righteous, self-deprecating, long-winded. And every so often, bewildering.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Blaze Jacobs, a 17-year-old student, was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School...
Western Brown High School student dies after suffering ‘cardiac arrest activity,’ school says
Sean Guifoile was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday for 14 counts of...
Anderson Township man facing 14 child porn-related charges
Darnell Pate
Charges filed against officer for working bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief

Latest News

A program has Tri-State students growing crops.
Tri-State program teaching students how to grow crops
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
FILE - Demonstrators turn out for "Ohio March for Life" to support ending abortion access in...
Republicans push anti-abortion measures with new majority