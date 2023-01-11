Ravens player hospitalized in Cincinnati prior to Week 18 game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Ravens corner back is back in Baltimore after he was hospitalized Sunday, according to the team.

Second-year CB Brandon Stephens became acutely ill at the Ravens’ hotel early Sunday, the team said Wednesday. Acute illness conditions are severe and develop suddenly, according to Medline Plus.

The 25-year-old was transported to a Cincinnati hospital to undergo evaluation, the Ravens explained.

Stephens stayed in Cincinnati for treatment before being able to return to Baltimore, the team said.

He is feeling better and the Ravens say he is in good spirits.

The news of Stephens’ situation comes on the heels of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday.

Hamlin’s situation captured the nation’s attention as all eyes and prayers went to Cincinnati.

