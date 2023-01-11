Contests
Scheduled to fly this morning? Here’s what to do

So far, just a few flights are impacted at our regional airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
So far, just a few flights are impacted at our regional airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport a spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flights nationwide are impacted right now due to a Federal Aviation Administration system error.

The FAA says in a tweet they are working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System, performing final validation checks and reloading the system.

The outage impacted operations across the National Airspace System.

“While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace Systems operations remain limited,” the FAA said in another tweet around 7 a.m.

FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide

So far, just a few flights are impacted at our regional airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport a spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW.

No flights there are grounded. There are a few delays, Mindy Kershner says.

Be sure to check CVG’s flight status page to see the latest list of arriving and departing flights.

Airline passengers also should download their boarding pass as soon as possible to get the latest, most up-to-date alerts from airlines, Kershner says.

