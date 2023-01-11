Scheduled to fly this morning? Here’s what to do

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flights nationwide are impacted right now due to a Federal Aviation Administration system error.

The FAA says in a tweet they are working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System, performing final validation checks and reloading the system.

The outage impacted operations across the National Airspace System.

“While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace Systems operations remain limited,” the FAA said in another tweet around 7 a.m.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

So far, just a few flights are impacted at our regional airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport a spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW.

No flights there are grounded. There are a few delays, Mindy Kershner says.

Be sure to check CVG’s flight status page to see the latest list of arriving and departing flights.

Airline passengers also should download their boarding pass as soon as possible to get the latest, most up-to-date alerts from airlines, Kershner says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.