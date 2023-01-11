Contests
Smale Riverfront Park nominated for USA TODAY’s ‘10 Best Riverwalks’

Smale Riverfront Park was nominated for USA TODAY's 2023 Top 10 Best Riverwalks.
Smale Riverfront Park was nominated for USA TODAY's 2023 Top 10 Best Riverwalks.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincy Parks announced Tuesday that Smale Riverfront Park was nominated for USA TODAY’s 10 Best Riverwalks in the country.

In 2022, the Cincinnati park placed second on the list, and this year, they are hoping to place first.

Smale Riverfront Park is up against 20 other parks including, Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky, Canal Walk in Indianapolis, Indiana and Riverfront Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Voting is open now and will end on Feb. 6 at 11:59 a.m.

Once you have voted, Cincy Parks encourages people to share the link with their friends and family.

People can vote by clicking the link.

