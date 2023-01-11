Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Thunderstorms, wintry mix, snow coming Thursday, Friday

First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days will be in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State.

Rain and gusty winds are expected and thunderstorms are possible before temperatures plunge some 20 degrees, turning the rain into a wintry mix and some light snow.

This will have the potential to turn roads slick in spots and impact the morning commute Friday.

Much of the Tri-State is expected to get rain at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Much of the Tri-State is expected to get rain at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.(WXIX)

It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with light scattered shower chances into the evening.

Temperatures are mild right now and the high will be 51 degrees.

This system will hit in earnest during the second part of the morning commute on Thursday, anytime after 8 a.m.

Winds will be high with gusts over 30mph.

Thursday night wind gusts.
Thursday night wind gusts.(WXIX)

Heavy rain will be possible at times with rain changing to a wintry mix and snow early Friday.

Rain totals could be an inch or more.

Snow accumulations will be light, less than a half inch, but it will make roads wet and slick in spots.

Temperatures will drop from the 50s Thursday to the 30s Friday.

Forecasted temps across the Tri-State for 10 a.m. Friday.
Forecasted temps across the Tri-State for 10 a.m. Friday.(WXIX)

Get the latest forecast

Stay updated on the latest forecast by downloading our free FOX19 First Alert Weather App to your smartphone or tablet.

Just scan the QR code below.

You can customize the app to weather conditions and warnings in your community.

Download our free weather app here:
Download our free weather app here:(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Blaze Jacobs, a 17-year-old student, was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School...
Western Brown High School student dies after suffering ‘cardiac arrest activity,’ school says
Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday...
Air Care responds to teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
Someone fired into an Mt. Auburn apartment building and shot a 35-year-old man as he slept...
Sleeping resident shot overnight by someone firing into Cincinnati apartments, police say

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
First Alert Weather Days: Thursday & Friday
One of the Christmas trees for sale in Iron Mountain
Showers Wednesday, Heavy Rain and T’storms Thursday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Wet weather with thunderstorms and snow possible
Staying Dry Tuesday & Wednesday