Thunderstorms, wintry mix, snow coming Thursday, Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days will be in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State.

Rain and gusty winds are expected and thunderstorms are possible before temperatures plunge some 20 degrees, turning the rain into a wintry mix and some light snow.

This will have the potential to turn roads slick in spots and impact the morning commute Friday.

Much of the Tri-State is expected to get rain at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. (WXIX)

It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with light scattered shower chances into the evening.

Temperatures are mild right now and the high will be 51 degrees.

This system will hit in earnest during the second part of the morning commute on Thursday, anytime after 8 a.m.

Winds will be high with gusts over 30mph.

Thursday night wind gusts. (WXIX)

Heavy rain will be possible at times with rain changing to a wintry mix and snow early Friday.

Rain totals could be an inch or more.

Snow accumulations will be light, less than a half inch, but it will make roads wet and slick in spots.

Temperatures will drop from the 50s Thursday to the 30s Friday.

Forecasted temps across the Tri-State for 10 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

