Bengals-Ravens line jumps on Lamar Jackson news

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are now 9.5-point favorites against the Ravens for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game at Paycor Stadium, according to Vegas Insider.

The spread jumped from six to eight after a report surfaced late Wednesday that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was likely to miss the game.

Some speculation remained that the Ravens were putting up smoke and mirrors, but Jackson himself put that to bed Thursday evening.

Jackson, who has missed the last five games, described his injury as a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3.

“I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance,” he said.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley did not play last week against the Bengals with shoulder soreness. Third-string quarterback Anthony Brown started in his place and was mostly ineffective.

Huntley was limited in practice on Wednesday and did not throw. He was limited again Thursday but did throw, according to multiple reports.

The Bengals are taking in 84% of all bets being placed as well as 89% of the money to cover the spread, according to Legal Sports Betting.

Since 2000, a team has been favored in the wild-card round by 7-10 points 13 times. The favored teams are 11-2 straight up in that span and 7-6 against the spread, according to Paul Dehner Jr. with The Athletic.

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win the Super Bowl with 12% of the bets at +350, according to Odds Checker.

The San Francisco 49ers at +500 are drawing the most bets with 17.7% of all wagers placed.

The Bengals are +850 to win the Super Bowl and are drawing 15.9% of the bets.

