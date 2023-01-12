Cincinnati officer accused of mishandling sex assault cases reaches plea deal: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran Cincinnati police officer who was accused of mishandling sexual assault cases by shelving numerous DNA rape kits has reached a plea deal with Hamilton County prosecutors, court records show.

Christopher Schroder, 50, signed a waiver of indictment Wednesday and agrees to be convicted of five misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty, according to new court filings.

He is scheduled to officially waive the right to be indicted and plead out in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

It will begin at 9 a.m. before Judge Jennifer Branch.

This development comes more than a year after FOX19 NOW broke the story that Schroder was under investigation for “doing nothing,” according to then-Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Schroder was accused of “doing nothing. He literally had active cases where he wasn’t doing his job,” Deters told FOX19 NOW on Oct 13, 2021.

“We’re reviewing, literally, over a decade of cases right now, to see if he affected any of them. And, you know, I don’t know that anybody appreciates the significance of what this means,” the prosecutor said.

Schroder, a former personal crimes officer, was put on desk duty in the summer of 2021 after problems with his cases were discovered during an interdepartmental audit after a change in leadership in the criminal investigation section, police officials said in the fall of 2021.

Deters assigned retired Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Anne Flanagan and former Cincinnati Police Personal Crimes Investigator Jane Noel to examine more than 800 cases that Schroder handled.

Deters pledged in April 2022 to make the findings of their review public once it was done as they worked to determine how far back it went and how many cases were potentially mishandled.

“The cases handled by the Personal Crimes Unit are some of the most serious offenses we deal with in the criminal justice system. We will review every case file to ensure the victims related to his cases have received justice,” he told FOX19 NOW at the time.

The prosecutor’s office paid for their work, an effort possible due to the support of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Gov. Mike DeWine.

Schroder, 52, was assigned to the Personal Crimes Unit in CPD’s Criminal Investigation Section from July 2007 until he was transferred in July to District 1.

He was moved over these allegations and was on paid suspension from the department, his attorney has told us.

Schroder’s status at CPD was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon.

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to his attorney, Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County Prosecutors’ Office.

We will continue to update this breaking story.

Mike Allen, the former Hamilton County prosecutor who now has a private criminal defense practice, is representing Schroder.

When FOX19 NOW first reported this in 2021, he contended that it only involves three of Schroder’s cases.

He said a plea deal was already reached with prosecutors but Deters said that was not the case.

Allen has said the officer is a good cop who is “extremely remorseful” and had a stellar record until this happened.

Before Officer Schroder joined CPD, he worked as a patrolman/police officer at three police departments in southeastern Indiana: Greendale, Aurora and West Harrison, his personnel file shows. He has been a law enforcement officer overall since 1995.

He graduated from Lawrenceburg High School in 1988 and attended Eastern Kentucky University from 1989 to 1993. His major in college was police administration, his personnel file shows.

He attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and was a member of CPD’s 87th recruit class in 1999.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.