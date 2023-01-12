Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Fire kills infant and father in Indiana; 3 kids listed as critical

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 15-month-old girl who was seriously injured in an Indianapolis apartment fire died Thursday, a day after her father also died of his injuries, a fire official said.

Three other children — a 3-year-old girl and boys ages 12 and 14 — also hurt in the fire Monday remain in critical but stable condition, said Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

“It’s sad, but hopefully the three others will pull through and be just fine,” Reith said Thursday.

A 31-year-old man who was injured in the fire died Wednesday. He was the father of the 15-month-old and 3-year-old girls, fire officials said previously.

All five of the fire victims were found unconscious by firefighters in the smoke-filled apartment, and the four children suffered cardiac arrest, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it started on a couch late Monday in the apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival, Reith said.

Burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals, and the victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned, she said.

Fire investigators said a smoke alarm had been removed from the apartment at some point prior to the fire for an unknown reason. Apartment management told investigators there was a working smoke alarm in the apartment about two weeks ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Darnell Pate
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens player hospitalized in Cincinnati prior to Week 18 game

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass ahead of Baltimore Ravens...
Ravens’ Smith responds to Bengals comments on physicality of Week 18 game
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday due to a...
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ from 11-year-old in Michigan sends deputies to school: sheriff
FILE - Defense Secretary Ash Carter is shown in this file photo. President Joe Biden and past...
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter honored as ‘force of nature’