FIRST ALERT: Rain, gusty winds and a big cool down in store!

Severe threat is over, but threats for ponding roads continues
We continue to monitor reports of damage from Thursday morning's storms.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The severe threat has concluded for Thursday, but areas of ponding on roadways and yards continues with more rain showers in the tri-state on Thursday afternoon - especially towards eastern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Storm reports continue to come in from the severe weather that occurred on Thursday morning. A few reports of roof damage and damage to a store in Grant County near Williamstown, where a tornado warning was issued during the time of this damage. We have no confirmation of whether or not this was due to a tornado or straight-line winds, but this may change as a damage survey will take place Thursday afternoon.

Some roadways were closed due to high water and power outages were also reported in southern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area from severe weather earlier on Thursday.

We have already seen over an inch of rainfall in some locations with more light to moderate rain showers expected in the afternoon - and though it’ll be manageable to travel in, given the heavy rainfall this morning, ponding roadways will continue to cause disruptions on some area roadways. Gusty winds will remain up to 30 miles per hour during the afternoon and evening.

As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather Friday with the chance of some snow or a mix Friday for the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chill temperatures Friday in the 20s.

The weekend will be cool to chilly and dry with temperatures not far from the seasonal normal. Bundle up for the Bengals game temperatures will drop into the 30s during the second half.

Rain showers return for the afternoon and evening of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and continues through Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

