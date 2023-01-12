First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in for morning commute, storms possible
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State.
A strong system is bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and chances for a few strong thunderstorms early Thursday.
It’s approaching right now from the south and should hit during the busiest part of the morning commute, slowing traffic.
Ahead of the rain, a Fog Advisory was issued overnight until 8 a.m. Thursday for Butler and Warren counties in the northern Cincinnati suburbs and ones in southeastern Indiana.
Here’s the latest timeline:
Light rain began to fall at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the southern portion of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, in northern Kentucky’s Carroll County.
Rain will become heavy with the biggest impacts closer to downtown Cincinnati after 7 a.m. through early afternoon Thursday.
These intense downpours are expected to disrupt the morning rush and bring travel delays.
We also could have some high water concerns along with the thunderstorm risk.
Dense fog also has rolled into southeastern Indiana and the northern Cincinnati suburbs.
It’s so thick in parts of southeastern Indiana, two school districts delayed classes by two hours.
By your evening drive home, the rain will be a bit less intense but it will still be falling.
As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area overnight, colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather.
There will be a chance of some snow or a wintry mix for your Friday morning commute. Watch for slick spots on roads as you drive into work or school.
High temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
The colder air will stick around to start the weekend.
Low temperatures across the region Saturday morning will be in the mid-to-low 20s and highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s.
Thermometers will make it into the 40s on Sunday but expect temperatures to drop into the 30s for the Bengals home game Sunday night as they face the Ravens again.
