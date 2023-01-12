First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, storms for morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State.

A strong system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and the chance of a few strong thunderstorms Thursday.

It all starts during the busiest part of the morning commute and is expected to slow traffic.

Ahead of the rain, a Fog Advisory was issued overnight until 8 a.m. Thursday for Butler and Warren counties in the northern Cincinnati suburbs and ones in southeastern Indiana.

Check out the day ahead with FOX19 FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Frank Marzullo. Watch video below for your hour by hour forecast. pic.twitter.com/fsLH8Yvppe — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 12, 2023

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to heavy rain, storms and gusty winds. Rain will change to snow and flurries. (WXIX)

Here’s the latest timeline:

Rain will become heavy with the biggest impacts after 7 a.m. through early afternoon Thursday. The intense downpours are expected to disrupt the morning rush and bring travel delays.

We also could have some high water concerns along with the thunderstorm risk.

By your evening drive home, the rain will be a bit less intense but still falling.

As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area overnight, colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather.

There will be a chance of some snow or a wintry mix for your Friday morning commute.

High temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Thursday night wind gusts. (WXIX)

Forecasted temps across the Tri-State for 10 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

The colder air will stick around to start the weekend.

Low temperatures across the region Saturday morning will be in the mid-to-low 20s and highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s.

Thermometers will make it into the 40s on Sunday but expect temperatures to drop into the 30s for the Bengals home game Sunday night as they face the Ravens again.

Get the latest forecast

Stay updated on the latest forecast by downloading our free FOX19 First Alert Weather App to your smartphone or tablet.

Just scan the QR code below.

You can customize the app to weather conditions and warnings in your community.

Download our free weather app here: (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.