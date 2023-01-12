First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, storms slow morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State.

Heavy rain and storms pushed through the Tri-State just as the morning commute picked up.

The heaviest rain is moving out but steady pockets of rain will continue to soak the region.

We are seeing big traffic delays on most major highways.

Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport due to a single-vehicle crash, according to Boone County dispatchers. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Very heavy rain and gusty winds with a strong thunderstorm pushing into areas south and west of Cincinnati. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/Utjg1572Zr — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 12, 2023

Check out the day ahead with FOX19 FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Frank Marzullo. Watch video below for your hour by hour forecast. pic.twitter.com/fsLH8Yvppe — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 12, 2023

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to heavy rain, storms and gusty winds. Rain will change to snow and flurries. (WXIX)

Watch for high water along with the potential for more storms.

Ahead of the rain, a Fog Advisory was issued overnight for Butler and Warren counties in the northern Cincinnati suburbs and ones in southeastern Indiana. Visibility was less than a quarter mile in some areas.

The advisory expired at 8 a.m. but not before a couple of school districts issued two-hour delays.

JUST IN: 2-hour Fog Delays for a couple southeastern Indiana school districts:

Franklin County Community Schools and Union County College Corner Joint Scohol Districthttps://t.co/NZtka0lWhT pic.twitter.com/9vFVEk8R9n — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 12, 2023

Just one of the areas dealing with patchy to heavy fog this morning, here in St. Leon, Indiana. Bigger storms on the way for your morning commute. Details LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/XXekyMrYWr — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 12, 2023

By your evening drive home, the rain will be a bit less intense but it will still be falling.

As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area overnight, colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather.

There will be a chance of some snow or a wintry mix for your Friday morning commute. Watch for slick spots on roads as you drive into work or school.

High temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Thursday night wind gusts. (WXIX)

Forecasted temps across the Tri-State for 10 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

The colder air will stick around to start the weekend.

Low temperatures across the region Saturday morning will be in the mid-to-low 20s and highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s.

Thermometers will make it into the 40s on Sunday but expect temperatures to drop into the 30s for the Bengals home game Sunday night as they face the Ravens again.

Get the latest forecast

Stay updated on the latest forecast by downloading our free FOX19 First Alert Weather App to your smartphone or tablet.

Just scan the QR code below.

You can customize the app to weather conditions and warnings in your community.

Download our free weather app here: (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.