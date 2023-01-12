First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, storms slow morning commute
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State.
Heavy rain and storms pushed through the Tri-State just as the morning commute picked up.
The heaviest rain is moving out but steady pockets of rain will continue to soak the region.
We are seeing big traffic delays on most major highways.
Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport due to a single-vehicle crash, according to Boone County dispatchers. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
Watch for high water along with the potential for more storms.
Ahead of the rain, a Fog Advisory was issued overnight for Butler and Warren counties in the northern Cincinnati suburbs and ones in southeastern Indiana. Visibility was less than a quarter mile in some areas.
The advisory expired at 8 a.m. but not before a couple of school districts issued two-hour delays.
By your evening drive home, the rain will be a bit less intense but it will still be falling.
As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area overnight, colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather.
There will be a chance of some snow or a wintry mix for your Friday morning commute. Watch for slick spots on roads as you drive into work or school.
High temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
The colder air will stick around to start the weekend.
Low temperatures across the region Saturday morning will be in the mid-to-low 20s and highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s.
Thermometers will make it into the 40s on Sunday but expect temperatures to drop into the 30s for the Bengals home game Sunday night as they face the Ravens again.
Get the latest forecast
Stay updated on the latest forecast by downloading our free FOX19 First Alert Weather App to your smartphone or tablet.
Just scan the QR code below.
You can customize the app to weather conditions and warnings in your community.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.