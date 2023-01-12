First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Watches up for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday and Friday in the Tri-State.

A Tornado Warning just dropped for Grant and Owen counties in northern Kentucky.

We have not seen any confirmed reports of damage, but there were radar-indicated rotations.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Bracken and Pendleton counties in northern Kentucky and southern Clermont County in Ohio until 10:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is up until 4 p.m. for Adams and Brown counties in Ohio and Bracken, Mason and Robertson counties in northern Kentucky.

Waves of heavy rain and gusty winds up to 60 mph are pushing through. We’ve also seen half-inch size hail.

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warnings have expired for Grant and Owen counties, but now a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is up for Bracken, Pendleton and southern Clermont County

Heavy rain, gusty winds headed into Falmouth area right now https://t.co/0nkrkprBXG — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 12, 2023

Heavy ponding on the roadways here at Richwood Rd. In NKY. tornado warnings further south dropped. @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/T6J7rDRdqg — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 12, 2023

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain & HAIL with storms this morning in the tri-state!



Thank you Michaela for sharing this photo of quarter-sized hail in Hillsboro just before 8AM. Most locations in the tri-state have had pea-sized hail. @FOX19 @NWSILN #cincywx pic.twitter.com/4UJ8fLhB4h — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) January 12, 2023

These intense downpours and thunderstorms arrived before dawn. Temperatures remain mild and in the 50s.

Rain is expected on and off throughout the morning into the early afternoon ahead of a cold front overnight that will bring a return to more winter-like conditions.

Watch for high water along with the potential for more storms.

By your evening drive home, the rain will be a bit less intense but it will still be falling.

As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area overnight, colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather.

There will be a chance of some snow or a wintry mix for your Friday morning commute. Watch for slick spots on roads as you drive into work or school.

High temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Thursday night wind gusts. (WXIX)

Forecasted temps across the Tri-State for 10 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

The colder air will stick around to start the weekend.

Low temperatures across the region Saturday morning will be in the mid-to-low 20s and highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s.

Thermometers will make it into the 40s on Sunday but expect temperatures to drop into the 30s for the Bengals home game Sunday night as they face the Ravens again.

