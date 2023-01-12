Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Former Cleveland Browns player ‘improving’ after saving his kids from drowning, family says

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left,...
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left, runs for yardage while picking up a block from teammates Joe Thomas (73) against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Derek Cox, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Thomas called former teammate Peyton Hillis "a terrible distraction" last season, and said the running back put his contract situation ahead of the team. Hillis is returning to play in Cleveland this week with the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis is improving after saving his kids from drowning last week, according to a social media post his family.

Hillis, who played in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, was hospitalized after the Jan. 5 swimming incident in Pensacola, Florida, according to previous reports.

Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning

His girlfriend, Angela Cole, said in an Instagram post on Jan. 12 that Hillis was taken off a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery.”

Previous reports indicated Hillis’ kids are safe.

Hillis accumulated 1,764 yards on the ground and 607 receiving yards, with 14 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Browns for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens betting spread widens on Lamar Jackson news
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warm up...
Bengals hint at getting Ravens back for perceived dirty play
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens betting spread widens on Lamar Jackson news
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh in action against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL...
T.J. Houshmandzadeh places first bet at Ohio’s only FanDuel location
Bengal Bomb Squad celebrates the Bengals and raises money for charity
More than football: Bengals tailgate crew raising money charities