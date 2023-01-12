Here’s where to find new ‘Fear Da Tiger’ t-shirt for Bootsy Collins’ Bengals halftime show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new, 2023 Collector’s Edition “Fear Da Tiger” t-shirt is available ahead of funk legend Bootsy Collins’ halftime performance during the Cincinnati Bengals’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.

Shirts will be available to the public at all participating Ann’s Hallmark stores starting at noon Thursday. Locations are at Kenwood Towne Centre, Anderson Town Center, Western Hills Square, Kings Mall Shopping Center and at the Newport Shopping Center & Plaza.

Collins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. He is considered one of the greatest bassists of all time.

The performance was rescheduled from the Bengals’ Jan. 2 Monday Night Football home game against the Buffalo Bills. It stopped in the first quarter when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest after making what looked like a routine tackle.

Cue "Fear Da Tiger" 🕺



Bootsy Collins is performing at halftime for SNF! pic.twitter.com/zOQYThAq0X — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 10, 2023

On Wednesday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow held a press conference and announced he wants the Who Dey faithful to be electric inside Paycor Stadium early Sunday as the team looks to start their AFC title defense against the Ravens during the prime-time wild car game.

Before the No. 3 seed Bengals kick-off against the No. 6 seed Ravens, former Bengals Pro Bowler T.J. Houshmandzadeh will fire up Paycor Stadium as the Ruler of the Jungle with the iconic “Who Dey” chant.

Houshmandzadeh spent eight seasons with the Bengals, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2007.

The game will begin at 8:15 p.m.

Be sure to watch two Bengals playoff specials leading up to it on FOX19 NOW: 6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

We need you to do your part this Sunday.



BE EARLY, BE LOUD, PACK PAYCOR‼️ pic.twitter.com/hVPIcr9CAh — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 11, 2023

