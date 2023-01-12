Contests
Jan. 13 kicks off the Cincinnati Zoo’s first Penguin Parade of the year

Penguin Days is back at the Cincinnati Zoo. Starting Jan. 13, 2023, visitors will be able to...
Penguin Days is back at the Cincinnati Zoo. Starting Jan. 13, 2023, visitors will be able to watch the king penguins march around outside.(MARK DUMONT | Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chillier temperatures call for the start of Penguin Days at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The notorious Penguin Parade begins Friday where families and zoo-goers can watch the king penguins march from the zoo’s Bird House to the Children’s Zoo entrance and back.

“The zoo is still a wonderful place to visit during the colder months, and the deeply discounted admission that we offer during Penguin Days makes it a very affordable outing,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said. “Dress for the weather, and you’ll be as happy as the penguins that you’ll see on parade days.”

Zoo officials say it has to be below 50 degrees for the king penguins to participate in the march outside.

In addition, visitors will be able to interact with keas in the zoo’s Free Flight Aviary from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on parade days. Other animal encounters will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Penguin Parade will be held twice per day on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays.

  • The first march begins at 11 a.m. at the Bird House.
  • The second march begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Zoo entrance.

Enjoy discounted admission from Jan. 9 to March 10.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

