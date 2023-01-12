‘Leap of faith’ starts business bringing healthy meals to customers’ door

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Putting food on the table at the end of a long day and balancing healthy meals can be a daily challenge, but two powerhouses teamed up to make that a bit easier.

Jennifer Eisenstein and Alison Crowdus started Dinner to Doorbells five years ago. They deliver fresh meals from their Incubator Kitchen Collective in Newport right to customers’ doors.

Crowdus and Eisenstein have become the dream team, despite being complete opposites, as Crowdus explained.

But their differences became the perfect match when they launched Dinners to Doorbells together.

A service that allows people to order pre-made healthy meals each week that is delivered right to their home.

The two first met in the Incubator Kitchen as they were starting their own individual food prep companies.

Crowdus was a chef for a catering company and a competitive powerlifter breaking world records.

“I was the 10th woman in the world in history to ever bench press 500 pounds, so that was probably my biggest claim to fame,” explains Crowdus. “I trained in one of the best gyms in the world in Columbus.”

Along with the grueling training, Crowdus, who is a vegan athlete, also had to focus on what she was putting into her body.

“I had a very strict diet, so I was always meal prepping for myself and I was already a chef working in food,” says Crowdus.

As she was starting her company, Power Packed Meals, Crowdus crossed paths with Eisenstein who left her marketing job at P&G to pursue her love in the kitchen.

“It was a big leap of faith, but I knew that I wanted to help other families that were just like mine who were having trouble getting dinner on the table for their kids or you know eating healthy,” says Eisenstein.

While there have been challenges along the way from making adjustments through the COVID-19 pandemic to the rise of food prices, both women say it has been a risk well worth it.

They say their next goal is to expand Dinner to Doorbells into more cities.

