More than football: Bengals tailgate crew raising money charities

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans will be out in droves tailgating for Sunday’s playoff game against the Ravens. Among the Who Dey faithful partying before the game will be the Bengal Bomb Squad.

For this group of fans, it’s more than celebrating the team, it’s also about helping others.

Before any Bengals home game, you can find countless tailgates. In Lot 1 at the Bengal Bomb Squad tailgate, it’s like a family gathering.

“We’ll bring the tables, we’ll bring the power, we’ll bring the music,” says Bengal Bomb Squad co-founder John Robinson, “You bring some food to share, and that way, families can have a bigger family.”

Robinson is a diehard Bengals fan. He hasn’t missed a game since 2006. Two years later in 2008, he started the Bengal Bomb Squad as a way to bring together not just Bengals fans but football fans.

“We’re a tailgate crew over here in Lot 1,” Robinson says. “We started as a family tailgate, and we’ve just grown into a giant tailgate. Everybody from all over the country, all over the world. All visiting fans, all home fans are welcome, and we just have a potluck dinner, raise money for charity and have a good time.”

Robinson gets all decked out in orange and black face paint and wears head-to-toe Bengals gear.

He is thrilled that the Bengals have had two successful seasons and looks forward to this playoff run.

“Everywhere you go, people are screaming ‘Who Dey,’” Robinson says. “Everywhere you go, there’s a vibe for the Bengals. Everybody is asking about the Bengals. ‘How bout the Bengals this year?’”

But more important than hanging out with friends and cheering on his favorite team is raising money for a different charity each week.

Last week, the Bengal Bomb Squad raised money for Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, and it was the biggest fundraiser they’ve had so far this year.

This week, they will be raising money for AxeALS, which is the foundation Tee Higgins supports.

