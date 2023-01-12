Contests
No charges for Fairfield Twp. officers after shooting knife-wielding man

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield Township officers involved in the shooting of a “mentally distressed” man were not indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on Jan. 11.

Officers were dispatched to a mobile home at Camargo Park on Nov. 2, 2022, to assist a Butler Behavioral Crisis Care clinician for an emotionally disturbed man.

Upon arrival, the parents of 29-year-old Brandon Hubbard briefed officers on their son’s condition.

While at the home, officers Adam Green and Richard Coy say they saw Hubbard approach them holding a knife in one hand and a hammer in the other.

According to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser, Green and Coy backed away from the subject while repeatedly ordering him to put the weapons down.

Body camera footage showed Hubbard charging at one of the officers with the weapons where he was later shot in the chest.

Hubbard was given medical attention and handcuffed at the scene.

Officers Green and Coy were placed on administrative leave as a result.

After an investigation was conducted by Special Agent Richard Ward of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a grand jury found that no indictment was necessary.

