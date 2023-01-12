Contests
Photos: Damage in Williamstown after storms, tornado warning

First Alert Weather Day
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Morgan Parrish
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILLIAMTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - Damage reports are coming in from Williamstown in Grant County after strong storms blew through Thursday morning.

The community was under a Tornado Warning and Severe Thunderstorm Warning earlier Thursday.

Resident Michael Denney contacted our newsroom and reported seeing “debris all over” with trees down, a possible shed blown over and a thrift store damaged along the North Main Street area.

The front door and roof are both damaged at Helping Hands Thrift Store, he tells FOX19 NOW.

Winds gusted as high as 55 mph in parts of northern Kentucky like Falmouth, according to the latest storm report from the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

First Alert Weather: Rain, storm chances continue; will impact travel

A roof also was partially blown off a home on Arlington Court in Williamstown and there is damage to the back of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police say first responders are out checking damage reported in the area.

Grant and Owen counties were both under a Tornado Warning earlier this morning with radar-indicated rotations.

No damage, injuries or tornado have been confirmed, according to dispatchers and the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

