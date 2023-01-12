Photos: Damage in Williamstown after storms, tornado warning

WILLIAMTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - Damage reports are coming in from Williamstown in Grant County after strong storms blew through Thursday morning.

The community was under a Tornado Warning and Severe Thunderstorm Warning earlier Thursday.

Resident Michael Denney contacted our newsroom and reported seeing “debris all over” with trees down, a possible shed blown over and a thrift store damaged along the North Main Street area.

The front door and roof are both damaged at Helping Hands Thrift Store, he tells FOX19 NOW.

Winds gusted as high as 55 mph in parts of northern Kentucky like Falmouth, according to the latest storm report from the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

MULTIPLE REPORTS of damage in Grant County this morning from an area that was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning & Tornado Warning (no longer in effect). Here is a photo of a shop that had damage from Michael Denny. Send photos/videos SAFELY to https://t.co/G2CKpAIcsv @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/TpKkicb5KG — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) January 12, 2023

A roof also was partially blown off a home on Arlington Court in Williamstown and there is damage to the back of the home.

No injuries were reported.

We’re following storm damage in Kentucky..This roof was blown off a home on Arlington Court in Williamstown @FOX19 @FOX19Frank @EthanEmeryWX pic.twitter.com/LMlPIl6c3l — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) January 12, 2023

Dispatchers at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police say first responders are out checking damage reported in the area.

Grant and Owen counties were both under a Tornado Warning earlier this morning with radar-indicated rotations.

No damage, injuries or tornado have been confirmed, according to dispatchers and the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Here's a look at more damage in Williamstown in the area of North Main Street after thunderstorm, tornado advisories earlier Thursday morning@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/cQpZqT9UdR — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) January 12, 2023

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain & HAIL with storms this morning in the tri-state!



Thank you Michaela for sharing this photo of quarter-sized hail in Hillsboro just before 8AM. Most locations in the tri-state have had pea-sized hail. @FOX19 @NWSILN #cincywx pic.twitter.com/4UJ8fLhB4h — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) January 12, 2023

