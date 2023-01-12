Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky.

The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony.

Police on Thursday got a tip that the group may have been headed to the WesBanco branch in Fort Thomas “to commit acts of fraud.”

Police later discovered the group was already at the WesBanco.

Officers were dispatched to the branch with subject and vehicle descriptions. They found two vehicles at the scene matching those descriptions as well as six individuals allegedly involved in fraudulent activity.

Police believe the group is involved with the Felony Lane Gang.

The FLG comprises a group of thieves mostly from Florida, according to the Department of Justice. The gang originated about a decade ago and has been “a thorn in the FBI’s side” ever since, according to a Detroit Free Press report. Law enforcement jurisdictions from Kansas to Maine to Montana to Ohio have issued warnings.

Gang members travel the country and target unoccupied vehicles for “smash and grab” thefts, stealing purses and using stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes.

Some gang members have fixed stolen license plates to rental cars used when committing the crimes.

Police in Lawrence, Kansas reportedly issued a warning last year, saying FLG members are known to move quickly and commit crimes in broad daylight in places like dog parks, gyms or day cares.

A police investigator in Portsmouth, Maine reportedly said the members target women driving “high-end or newer” vehicles.

When cashing stolen checks, the DOJ says, gang members typically use the drive-thru lane farthest from the bank tellers and surveillance cameras in an attempt to avoid detection.

That lane has been dubbed the “felony lane” because of the ease with which false identities can be used to cash checks.

The six suspects arrested Thursday in Fort Thomas have no known ties to Greater Cincinnati, according to police.

There is no threat to public safety, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are pending.

Those found guilty of engaging in organized crime in Kentucky must serve 85 percent of their sentence before release.

