Police searching for missing Florida elementary school gym teacher

Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went missing.
Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went missing.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are searching for an elementary school teacher who went missing.

Manatee County authorities said they are searching for 39-year-old Justin Darr.

Officials said Darr’s home was found unoccupied and with his pets and car left behind. His family said they have not seen him for several days and are concerned for his well-being.

The Manatee County School District confirmed to WWSB that Darr is a physical education teacher at McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch, located about 50 miles south of Tampa.

Officials said Darr is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 205 pounds.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Darnell Pate
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens player hospitalized in Cincinnati prior to Week 18 game

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season
Financial strategies to help combat high inflation
Financial strategies to help combat high inflation
FILE - The Exxon Mobil Billings Refinery sits in Billings, Mont. Exxon Mobil’s scientists were...
Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east