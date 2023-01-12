Contests
Ravens’ Smith responds to Bengals comments on physicality of Week 18 game

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass ahead of Baltimore Ravens...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass ahead of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Bengals clinched a home playoff game with a 27-16 win over the Ravens.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “See you Sunday.” Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith kept it brief when responding to the Bengals’ comments on the physicality of last Sunday’s game.

The Ravens-Bengals wild card game is taking on the feel of a smashmouth, buckle your chinstrap nature.

Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and some of his teammates pointed out several plays they have not forgotten about. Some of those plays involved Baltimore’s Smith.

Chase said Smith’s actions after that play were intentional.

“He did that on purpose,” the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year claimed. “That’s alright, we’ve got something for that.”

Chase even singled out Smith as “the only one doing messy stuff.”

'We've got something for that': Bengals hint at getting Ravens back for perceived dirty play

A number of plays during the Week 18 game, like the one below, irked Bengals fans and players.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (4) gets his hand on the face mask of Cincinnati...
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (4) gets his hand on the face mask of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)

The referees did not throw a flag on the play pictured above.

Tee Higgins was the unfortunate recipient of one of the bigger hits in the game.

The Bengals’ receiver ran a deep crossing route when he was leveled by a Baltimore defender while going up for the ball.

Smith jumped over the shaken-up Higgins as he lay on the Paycor field.

Cincinnati’s rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had some choice words for the Ravens when talking about last Sunday’s game. “There was a lot of cheap s*** going on,” he said, according to a story by The Athletic’s Jay Morrison. “Just know that we owe them. Even though we won this s***, we owe them.”

Smith got his chance to respond Wednesday to the comments made by the Bengals.

It will be interesting to see how the officials handle the Ravens-Bengals wild card game.

Referee Clay Martin and his crew have been assigned for the Sunday Night Football matchup at Paycor Stadium.

Kick-off between the Ravens and Bengals is set for 8:15 p.m.

Bengals playoff storylines
Burrow wants Paycor rocking, calls for fans to bring playoff energy
Bengals lose another o-lineman to injury ahead of Ravens game
Lamar Jackson ‘on track’ to miss playoff game against Bengals: ESPN

