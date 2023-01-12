Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say

A woman whose autistic son was present says it will take days for him to get over the experience.
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated.

Middletown police say they responded for a shots fired call and learned that a retired officer’s gun had gone off by accident.

t remains unclear what caused the gun to fire.

Teri Wood says her son, Jonathan, was in the building and that he remains frightened hours later.

Jonathan, who is 28 and has autism, was out with his adult daycare provider on one of their monthly bowling trips.

A representative of the provider called Teri and told her the gun went off two lanes over from where Jonathan was bowling. “I was like, ‘Is everybody ok?’”

No one was hurt, but Teri says Jonathan was shaken by what happened.

“He was so upset,” she said. “I was like, ‘It’s going to be ok.’”

She says it will take days for him to get over what happened.

“The only issue I have is where was the safety? Why wasn’t the safety on,” she said of the gun.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Blaze Jacobs, a 17-year-old student, was a “large part” of the Western Brown High School...
Western Brown High School student dies after suffering ‘cardiac arrest activity,’ school says
Darnell Pate
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
Sean Guifoile was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday for 14 counts of...
Anderson Township man facing 14 child porn-related charges

Latest News

Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warm up...
Bengals hint at getting Ravens back for perceived dirty play
A program has Tri-State students growing crops.
Tri-State program teaching students how to grow crops
Investigators say the properties he owns are in poor condition with issues like missing smoke...
Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation