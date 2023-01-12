Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated.

Middletown police say they responded for a shots fired call and learned that a retired officer’s gun had gone off by accident.

t remains unclear what caused the gun to fire.

Teri Wood says her son, Jonathan, was in the building and that he remains frightened hours later.

Jonathan, who is 28 and has autism, was out with his adult daycare provider on one of their monthly bowling trips.

A representative of the provider called Teri and told her the gun went off two lanes over from where Jonathan was bowling. “I was like, ‘Is everybody ok?’”

No one was hurt, but Teri says Jonathan was shaken by what happened.

“He was so upset,” she said. “I was like, ‘It’s going to be ok.’”

She says it will take days for him to get over what happened.

“The only issue I have is where was the safety? Why wasn’t the safety on,” she said of the gun.

