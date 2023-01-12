Severe storm chances ending

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our chances for severe weather is winding down at this time. We still have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adams and Lewis Counties until 4pm but that could be cancelled early. We did have a few reports of roof damage and damage to a store in Grant County near Williamstown. There was a tornado warning in effect for that area earlier this morning but we have no confirmation of a tornado or if this was straight line winds. There have also been power outages in that area.

There are also numerous reports of high water and heavy rain as well as roads closed due to the high water.

We have already seen near an 1 inch or higher in spots, while gusty winds will remain, the severe risk is low. The high water concern and slow travel remains through early afternoon.

There will be another round of showers and storms this afternoon but it appears that will be rather light and manageable. Rain will be a bit less intense but still falling for the evening drive.

As Thursday’s rainmaker moves east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area colder air will curve around the backside of the storm and bring colder weather Friday with the chance of some snow or a mix Friday for the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chill temperatures Friday in the 20s.

The weekend will be cool to chilly and dry with temperatures not far from seasonal normals. Bundle up for the Bengals game temperatures will drop into the 30s during the second half.

