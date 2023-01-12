Contests
Shots fired in Amazon parking lot following altercation between drivers, 911 caller says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is accused of firing shots at another driver in the parking lot of the Amazon warehouse in West Chester Wednesday night, according to a 911 call.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Allen and Cincinnati-Dayton roads.

The 911 caller said two delivery drivers got into an altercation and one followed the other into the parking lot.

One driver then fired about three shots at the other driver’s van, the caller said.

A township spokesperson says the suspect was picked up in Clermont County.

Shedrick Lavon Washington, Jr., 23, is facing charges of criminal damaging/endangering and attempted felonious assault, according to the police report.

The victim was not hurt.

