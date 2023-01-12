‘Suspicious’ circumstances surrounding Ohio woman’s disappearance

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A search for a missing woman continues nearly a week after her vehicle was found in Middletown.

The disappearance of 30-year-old Cierra Chapman is considered suspicious, according to the Dayton Police Department.

She was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 when she left her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood, Ohio, police said.

Chapman left in her silver 2014 Cadillac SRX.

That SUV was found on Jan. 6, more than 21 miles south of Trotwood in Middletown, Dayton police said.

Chapman was nowhere to be found when her vehicle was found. Her purse and other personal belongings were, however, inside the Cadillac, police said.

The 30-year-old is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7868 if you have information regarding Chapman’s whereabouts.

