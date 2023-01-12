Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

T.J. Houshmandzadeh places first bet at Ohio’s only FanDuel location

‘To be here at Belterra Park in Cincinnati, there’s nothing better than that’
T.J. Houshmandzadeh places first bet at Ohio’s only FanDuel location
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FanDuel Sportsbook launched Wednesday at Belterra Park Cincinnati, and former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh placed the first bet.

“My bet is on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl, and I like my chances,” Houshmandzadeh said.

It’s the first FanDuel location in Ohio. There are now fifteen FanDuel sports books in eight states.

The 2,500-square-foot sportsbook opened 11 days after sports betting officially became legal in Ohio.

“To be here at Belterra Park in Cincinnati, there’s nothing better than that,” Houshmandzadeh said.

There are three betting windows, nine self-service kiosks, seating for 100 customers and 21 HD TVs. Fans can bet on sports from basketball to hocket to MMA to tennis and cash out their winnings early.

“I think people have been excited for Ohio to have this,” said Belterra Park GM Chris Corrado. “They’ve been going across state lines where sports betting was already legal, so the idea to stay in their home state is pretty exciting.”

Corrado expects a boost to business as well as to the local economy.

“It’s fun,” said bettor and diehard Bengals fan Marquez Spencer. “Free money. And opens everybody’s minds up for something new. You never know. You might wake up and hit $400,000.”

Belterra Park is in the process of adding a feature bar that will seat 26 people. It is expected open in by April.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Darnell Pate
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens player hospitalized in Cincinnati prior to Week 18 game

Latest News

10-year-old boy with rare condition shares Super Bowl experience
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati officer accused of mishandling sex assault cases reaches plea deal: court docs
Lil’s Kitchen reopens inside Roebling Books
Lil’s Bagels reopens inside Roebling Books
Bengal Bomb Squad celebrates the Bengals and raises money for charity
More than football: Bengals tailgate crew raising money charities