T.J. Houshmandzadeh places first bet at Ohio’s only FanDuel location

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FanDuel Sportsbook launched Wednesday at Belterra Park Cincinnati, and former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh placed the first bet.

“My bet is on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl, and I like my chances,” Houshmandzadeh said.

It’s the first FanDuel location in Ohio. There are now fifteen FanDuel sports books in eight states.

The 2,500-square-foot sportsbook opened 11 days after sports betting officially became legal in Ohio.

“To be here at Belterra Park in Cincinnati, there’s nothing better than that,” Houshmandzadeh said.

There are three betting windows, nine self-service kiosks, seating for 100 customers and 21 HD TVs. Fans can bet on sports from basketball to hocket to MMA to tennis and cash out their winnings early.

“I think people have been excited for Ohio to have this,” said Belterra Park GM Chris Corrado. “They’ve been going across state lines where sports betting was already legal, so the idea to stay in their home state is pretty exciting.”

Corrado expects a boost to business as well as to the local economy.

“It’s fun,” said bettor and diehard Bengals fan Marquez Spencer. “Free money. And opens everybody’s minds up for something new. You never know. You might wake up and hit $400,000.”

Belterra Park is in the process of adding a feature bar that will seat 26 people. It is expected open in by April.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.