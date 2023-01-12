Contests
Tornado confirmed in NKY early Thursday

Thursday's storm damaged part of a home on Arlington Court in Williamstown.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A tornado did touch down early Thursday in Grant County, the National Weather Service confirms.

The strength of the tornado has not been determined yet.

The confirmed tornado touched down just south of Dry Ridge, the NWS says.

More information is expected to be released by the NWS later Thursday.

Photos: Damage in Williamstown after storms, tornado warning

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

