Vandals destroy Devou Park disc golf course for second time

Disc golf baskets cut off, stolen from Devou Park
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Devou Good Foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for information on who destroyed the majority of the disc golf baskets at Devou Park... for the second time.

According to Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, 14 baskets were “damaged beyond repair” between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The park estimates it will cost approximately $7,000 to replace the golf baskets.

This is now the second time someone has damaged the Northern Kentucky disc golf course. In October, 12 of the 19 baskets and pole mounts were stolen.

Covington police encourage those with information to contact Detective Gregg Andrews at 859-292-2271 or Cincinnati Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

