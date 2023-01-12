VIDEO: Man breaks into Roselawn jewelry store through its roof

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A thief stole thousands of dollars in jewelry after breaking into a local jewelry store through the roof.

“I would never have thought that would ever happen, because I thought my place was pretty much like a fortress,” said Anand Jhaveri, owner of Queen City Jewelry and Pawn. "

Surveillance video shows the man drop down through the ceiling, shatter the glass cases and then escape with handfuls of jewelry.

“We’re still working on the inventory right now,” Jhaveri said. “It could be anywhere from $30,000-$40,000.”

Queen City Jewelry and Pawn opened around years ago on Reading Road at the border of Reading and Roselawn. Cincinnati police are handling the case.

Jhaveri says the thief could have gotten away with more had the other jewelry not been locked in his safe.

“Whenever you’re an entrepreneur, things happen,” he said. “You just kind of take it how you can and move forward. We have insurance. We’ve protected ourselves as much as we could. We still take a little bit of a loss, but we move forward.”

Jhaveri says investigators have told him the alleged robber has been targeting other pawn shops and jewelry stores and gaining entry in a similar fashion.

“He’s got the same M.O. as the other ones. He either is coming through the brick wall, he’s like sledge-hammering the brick wall and coming through the wall or he’s coming through the roof,” Jhaveri explained.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you recognize the person in seen in the surveillance video or have any information, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati police.

