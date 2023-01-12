‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ from 11-year-old in Michigan sends deputies to school: sheriff

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a possible school threat at the Clough Pike school in Batavia, sheriff’s officials wrote in a prepared statement. It was titled “West Clermont Snapchat threat.”

The threats were determined to be made over the social media platform, Snapchat.

School administrators, who were also being made aware of the threats, were contacted during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office release

Detectives were able to identify the 11-year-old as a “person of interest,” the statement reads.

The child lives in Muskegon along the western shore of Michigan.

This was determined by the Snapchat username and IP address, which came back to the residence of the person of interest, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Contact was made with family members who confirmed the 11-year-old does not pose a credible threat,” the sheriff’s news release reads. The investigation remains ongoing and will be reviewed in its entirety with Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office upon completion.

Further details were not immediately available Thursday morning.

