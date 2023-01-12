Contests
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game

River Blank was named Gold Star’s official “Chili Fan of the Year.”
Young Bengals fan gets playoff surprise
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Bengals superfan got surprised Thursday with tickets to see his beloved team take on the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Gold Star hosted River Blank, an 11-year-old with infantile scoliosis, for a special Who Dey Pep Rally at the Amelia location.

Blank was named Gold Star’s official “Chili Fan of the Year.”

The 11-year-old, one of the biggest Bengals fans there is, won tickets last year to Super Bowl LVI in California.

The Blank family said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience despite the game result.

