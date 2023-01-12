Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
River Blank was named Gold Star’s official “Chili Fan of the Year.”
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Bengals superfan got surprised Thursday with tickets to see his beloved team take on the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.
Gold Star hosted River Blank, an 11-year-old with infantile scoliosis, for a special Who Dey Pep Rally at the Amelia location.
Blank was named Gold Star’s official “Chili Fan of the Year.”
The 11-year-old, one of the biggest Bengals fans there is, won tickets last year to Super Bowl LVI in California.
The Blank family said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience despite the game result.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.