Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Bengals superfan got surprised Thursday with tickets to see his beloved team take on the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Gold Star hosted River Blank, an 11-year-old with infantile scoliosis, for a special Who Dey Pep Rally at the Amelia location.

Blank was named Gold Star’s official “Chili Fan of the Year.”

The 11-year-old, one of the biggest Bengals fans there is, won tickets last year to Super Bowl LVI in California.

The Blank family said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience despite the game result.

