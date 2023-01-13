Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Brown County crash

(KAIT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured in a two-car crash outside Mt. Orab.

It happened Thursday around 5:35 p.m. on OH-32 at Stieman Road in Washington Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Claude Wright, of Amelia, was driving in a 1997 Toyota Corolla north on Stieman. The car did not stop at a stop sign. It isn’t clear why.

Wright was hit by 39-year-old Rachael Bellamy driving a 2010 Toyota Prius going east on OH-32.

The crash caused Wright’s car to go off the side of the road.

Wright, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his car, 62-year-old Susan Reddick, also of Amelia, suffered serious injuries. EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Bellamy suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital by a family member.

Neither Wright nor Reddick were wearing their seatbelt, per OSP.

OSP’s Georgetown Post is investigating.

Responding agencies included Sardinia Fire and EMS, Mount Orab EMS, the Sardinia Police Department, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Darnell Pate
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens player hospitalized in Cincinnati prior to Week 18 game

Latest News

Student readmitted to NKY school district where he allegedly made a ‘kill list’ of classmates
Student readmitted to NKY school district where he allegedly made a ‘kill list’ of classmates
Petition started asking police to reopen 2013 Tri-State drowning
FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death
Justin Wood
Alert issued for missing Northern Kentucky man
Rhinegeist's 'Jungle Cat Limited Edition' beer can
Rhinegeist selling ‘Jungle Cat’ cans, announces playoff watch party