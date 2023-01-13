1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured in a two-car crash outside Mt. Orab.

It happened Thursday around 5:35 p.m. on OH-32 at Stieman Road in Washington Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Claude Wright, of Amelia, was driving in a 1997 Toyota Corolla north on Stieman. The car did not stop at a stop sign. It isn’t clear why.

Wright was hit by 39-year-old Rachael Bellamy driving a 2010 Toyota Prius going east on OH-32.

The crash caused Wright’s car to go off the side of the road.

Wright, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his car, 62-year-old Susan Reddick, also of Amelia, suffered serious injuries. EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Bellamy suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital by a family member.

Neither Wright nor Reddick were wearing their seatbelt, per OSP.

OSP’s Georgetown Post is investigating.

Responding agencies included Sardinia Fire and EMS, Mount Orab EMS, the Sardinia Police Department, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.