2 juveniles involved in West Clermont Middle School Snapchat threat, 1 arrested

Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday due to a...
Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday due to a threat made on social media by an 11-year-old in Michigan, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old was arrested in Clermont County on Friday after deputies revealed a student was involved in the West Clermont Middle School Snapchat threat, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe that the Snapchat threat came from a boy who lives in Muskegon, Michigan, after tracing the Snapchat username and IP address to his home.

After conducting an interview with the boy, he not only confessed to being the source of the threat but also that a female juvenile was involved, deputies said.

It was later discovered that the girl is an 11-year-old student at West Clermont Middle School, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies interviewed the student and she confessed to talking about the threats to the boy over Snapchat. She was then arrested and is being held at Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The girl and her parents told law enforcement that she did not have access to weapons and did not have intentions to carry out any violent acts.

Additionally, the Muskegon Heights Police Department and Clermont County Sheriff’s Office have been in contact about the investigation. Police will be reviewing the investigation and the prosecution against the Michigan boy.

The 11-year-old girl was charged with one count of inducing panic and will appear in Clermont County Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

