63-year-old man dies months after being hit by car in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 63-year-old man struck by a car in Cincinnati’s West End nearly five months ago succumbed to his injuries early Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office

Brian St. Clair was pronounced dead at the Drake Center, a coroner’s report shows.

He was critically hurt late Aug. 21 when a vehicle struck him as he tried to cross West Liberty Street near Central Parkway, Cincinnati police have said. He was outside the crosswalk at the time.

St. Clair was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and then moved at some point to Drake.

