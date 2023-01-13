African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act helps local cemeteries
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An act to preserve African American burial sites was passed by the federal government and could authorize up to $3 million annually to preserve cemeteries, including Union Baptist and Union America cemeteries in Cincinnati.
