Alert issued for missing Northern Kentucky man

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union.

Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family member he was going for a walk.

He is described as 6′3″ and 185 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His earlobes are gauged but he is not currently wearing ear gauges, per his family.

He has many tattoos. One on his ribs says “adrenaline.” He also has a tribal tattoo on his back and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, Puma tennis shoes and a light grey London Fog winter coat.

He is without his cellphone, the sheriff’s office says.

It isn’t known where he’s headed.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

