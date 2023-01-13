Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Alert issued for missing Northern Kentucky man

Justin Wood
Justin Wood(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union.

Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family member he was going for a walk.

He is described as 6′3″ and 185 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His earlobes are gauged but he is not currently wearing ear gauges, per his family.

He has many tattoos. One on his ribs says “adrenaline.” He also has a tribal tattoo on his back and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, Puma tennis shoes and a light grey London Fog winter coat.

He is without his cellphone, the sheriff’s office says.

It isn’t known where he’s headed.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Darnell Pate
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens player hospitalized in Cincinnati prior to Week 18 game

Latest News

Rhinegeist's 'Jungle Cat Limited Edition' beer can
Rhinegeist introduces ‘Jungle Cat’ cans, announces playoff watch party
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens line jumps on Lamar Jackson news
10-year-old boy with rare condition shares Super Bowl experience
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh in action against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL...
T.J. Houshmandzadeh places first bet at Ohio’s only FanDuel location