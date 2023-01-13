Southbound I-71 reopens after beer truck overturns

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi hauling bottles of Guinness beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for roughly 10 hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The beer truck overturned around 10:30 p.m. just past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown.

Crews later had to push the closure back to the area between State Route 435 and Ohio 68 in Fayette County to better handle traffic, the Ohio Department of Transportation explained.

Around 8:30 a.m., ODOT said southbound I-71 is open once again.

FINAL UPDATE: I-71 South is now open to traffic. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) January 13, 2023

It was quite the cleanup all night.

The beer bottles had to be removed, and then a wrecker had to respond to haul the massive vehicle out before the road could be reopened.

Troopers said in a news release early Friday a 2021 Volvo Semi-Truck ran off the southbound side of the highway, struck multiple trees and overturned.

They identified the driver as Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, N.Y.

He was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

There was a language barrier between the driver and troopers, further complicating the response, according to the dispatcher.

