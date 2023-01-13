Contests
Beer truck crashes off SB I-71, closing it all night

A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County...
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The highway has been shut down since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown.

It is not expected to reopen for a few more hours while the beer is removed and then a wrecker will haul the massive wreckage away, an OSP dispatcher tells FOX19 NOW.

Troopers said in a news release early Friday a 2021 Volvo Semi-Truck ran off the southbound side of the highway, struck multiple trees and overturned.

They identified the driver as Singh Bhupinder, 42, of Bellmore, N.Y.

He was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

There was a language barrier between the driver and troopers, further complicating the response, according to the dispatcher.

The Ohio Department of Transportation set up a detour looping drivers around the crash and right back onto the highway, OSP says.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

