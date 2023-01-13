Contests
Bengals fans show excitement ahead of playoff game: Share your photos here

It's a Bengals lifestly for fan Eric Wollschlager.
It's a Bengals lifestly for fan Eric Wollschlager.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing their excitement ahead of Sunday’s wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Who Dey Nation has been sharing their photos and videos with FOX19 NOW in the lead-up to the game.

Share your photos with us here: Who Dey Playoffs.

Fans of all ages are showing their Bengals pride.

Your photo could be featured during the newscast.

Watch FOX19 NOW’s “Playoff Prowl” specials at 6 p.m. Friday and then at 7 a.m. Sunday with Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

