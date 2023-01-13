Cincinnati artist’s newest work highlights 3 Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An award-winning artist from Cincinnati is hoping to benefit from the Bengals’ success this season by selling a new painting.

Painting is a full-time job for Tony Lipps.

“I’ve been an artist all my life, went to college for it,” Lipps said. “And when I got out of college I joined the sheriff’s office because I needed a job.”

Lipps had been with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for 13 years when he decided he needed a change.

After a serious conversation with his wife, they decided he would become an artist full-time.

In 2019, Lipps started selling his paintings online and creating commissioned pieces as well.

“There’s a lot you can do with a painting,” Lipps said. “You can kind of add little abstractions to it. There’s just something more personal about a painting.”

His latest work of art is an oil painting of three popular Bengals players.

“Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd. They always call themselves the three amigos,” Lipps describes the painting. “But I want to do something with the 513 so this is titled ‘The 5-1-3 Amigos.’”

Lipps says this one painting will take dozens of hours to complete.

Like the Bengals, his work is really never done.

He says he’s always trying to do better than the last one.

Lipps says he hopes the joy he gets from working on this artwork is shared with many others.

You can follow Lipps on social media or on his website.

