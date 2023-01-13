Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice

[Full Bengals coverage]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy from Fort Mitchell got a huge surprise Friday at Paycor Stadium!

Calvin Theetge, a huge Bengals fan with Down syndrome, was visiting the stadium Friday.

Calvin’s father, Derrick Theetge took him hoping to see the team as they left practice. But he got a lot more than that.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and several Bengals players heard Calvin was outside practice. They came out to greet Calvin and went above and beyond to make sure he felt like part of the squad.

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Brandon Allen and Jake Browning as well as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and safety Jessie Bates were among those who joined Taylor in greeting Calvin.

A spokesperson for the Down Syndrome Association of Cincinnati says Taylor made sure to make Calvin feel special.

“Zac Taylor has been a wonderful supporter of our organization,” the spokesperson said. “We are very lucky to have him in Cincy!”

Calvin was hoping to catch a glimpse of a few Bengals players when he visited Paycor Stadium, but these guys went above and beyond. We are incredibly lucky to have them here in Cincinnati!! @Bengals @JoeyB @Real10jayy__ @jlbiii3 @WCPO @WLWT @FOX19 @Local12 @ENQSports pic.twitter.com/d6yayz8hEF — Down Syndrome Assoc. (@DSAGC) January 13, 2023

