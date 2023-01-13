Family believes missing Covington man could be in danger

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police have issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who was last seen at a Walmart in Ft. Wright on Dec. 19.

Family members say they have reason to believe something bad may have happened to Edward Wischer.

“He was at Walmart on the 19th. He was there multiple times. They’re stating that the outfit he had on in the cameras at Walmart was actually at his house so he had time to come home and change his clothes, and somebody to tap on the door and say, ‘Hey, can you run me somewhere?” Wisher’s daughter Roshaunna said.

Police say Edward Wisher was last seen at Walmart around 2 p.m.

Family members have told police he suffers from sundowner’s syndrome and dementia.

Edward Wisher was last seen driving a black 2001 Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky license plate 582-DJP.

He is described as 6′2″, 160 pounds, with white/gray hair and hazel yes.

Anyone with information about Edward Wischer’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or Covington police at 859-292-2234

