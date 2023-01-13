Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Family believes missing Covington man could be in danger

A Golden Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Edward Wischer who was last seen at the Walmart...
A Golden Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Edward Wischer who was last seen at the Walmart in Fort Wright on Dec. 19(Covington Police Department)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police have issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who was last seen at a Walmart in Ft. Wright on Dec. 19.

Family members say they have reason to believe something bad may have happened to Edward Wischer.

“He was at Walmart on the 19th. He was there multiple times. They’re stating that the outfit he had on in the cameras at Walmart was actually at his house so he had time to come home and change his clothes, and somebody to tap on the door and say, ‘Hey, can you run me somewhere?” Wisher’s daughter Roshaunna said.

Police say Edward Wisher was last seen at Walmart around 2 p.m.

Family members have told police he suffers from sundowner’s syndrome and dementia.

Edward Wisher was last seen driving a black 2001 Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky license plate 582-DJP.

He is described as 6′2″, 160 pounds, with white/gray hair and hazel yes.

Anyone with information about Edward Wischer’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or Covington police at 859-292-2234

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens betting spread widens on Lamar Jackson news
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warm up...
Bengals hint at getting Ravens back for perceived dirty play

Latest News

Man accused of hiding from police and stealing gun now facing charges
Man accused of hiding from police and stealing gun now facing charges
CPD officer accused of mishandling nearly 50 sexual assault cases to resign
CPD officer accused of mishandling nearly 50 sexual assault cases to resign
Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday due to a...
2 juveniles involved in West Clermont Middle School Snapchat threat, 1 arrested
A Mason Middle School student is facing disciplinary action after posting an image on social...
Mason Middle School student faces punishment, incites panic with Snapchat post