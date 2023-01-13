FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington police have reached out to the FBI for help in their investigation into the 2013 drowning death of Casey Pitzer.

The coroner at the time ruled Casey’s cause of death accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication.

“Everything’s frustrating,” said Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer. “It’s been frustrating for 10 years.”

The case got a second look last year at the persistent urging of Casey’s family and community. Wilmington police submitted the investigation to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations for review, and BCI returned suggestions that included conducting follow-up interviews and polygraphs.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fifthen said he had assigned detectives to the case but stopped short of saying it had been officially reopened.

Now Fifthen says those detectives have hit some road blocks, including the refusal of a person of interest to submit to a second polygraph after the initial test came back inconclusive.

Asked Thursday whether his department has done everything they can with the case, Fifthen answered, “I believe that we have.”

Fifthen emailed the FBI earlier this week requesting federal investigators take a look at Casey’s death. Fifthen included more than 20 questions provided by the family as well as the entire case file.

“I’m hoping the FBI will get into the case and get to the bottom of it,” Greg said.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed the bureau received the email but said the bureau, as a matter of policy, cannot confirm the existence of an investigation.

“I’m feeling very hopeful, but we’ll see,” Greg said.

Casey, then 34, was reported missing in March 2013 after a night out with friends at a bar. She began walking toward her home in Sabina and was not seen again until her body was found in a Clinton County lake near OH-73 and US-22.

In 2013, the Wilmington News Journal reported Pitzer had gotten a ride with two men the night she went missing and that during the ride she got out and ran across four lanes of traffic on OH-73.

No one was ever charged.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.