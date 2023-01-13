First Alert Weather Day: Colder, light snow showers for morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Much colder, more winter-like conditions returned to the Tri-State overnight.

Snow showers are expected during the morning commute Friday. They will be mostly light with accumulations mainly on the grass.

Temperatures will remain just above freezing with wind chills in the 20s, so this mainly will leave wet roads but watch out for slick spots possible on bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces.

Forecasted temps across the Tri-State for 10 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

Colder air will stick around to start the weekend.

Low temperatures across the region Saturday morning will be in the mid-to-low 20s and highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s.

Temperatures Sunday morning will make it into the 40s but expect temperatures to drop into the 30s for the Bengals home game Sunday night as they face the Ravens again.

